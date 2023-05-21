Most Popular Songs by The Smiths after the Demise of Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke dies: The Smiths’ most famous songs

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic British rock band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 57. Rourke was a key member of the band, playing on all four of their studio albums and contributing to some of their most famous songs. Here are some of The Smiths’ most beloved tracks, featuring Rourke’s distinctive basslines.

“This Charming Man”

Released as a single in 1983, “This Charming Man” is one of The Smiths’ most enduring and beloved songs. Rourke’s bassline is a key part of the track’s infectious, jangly sound, driving the song forward and adding depth to Morrissey’s lyrics. The song’s upbeat, catchy melody and distinctive guitar riff have made it a staple of alternative radio and a favorite of fans around the world.

“How Soon Is Now?”

“How Soon Is Now?” is perhaps The Smiths’ most iconic song, with its haunting guitar riff and Morrissey’s mournful lyrics. But Rourke’s bassline is just as essential to the track’s eerie, atmospheric sound. His deep, rumbling bass adds a sense of foreboding to the song, giving it a sense of urgency and tension that perfectly complements Morrissey’s poetic musings on loneliness and isolation.

“Panic”

“Panic” is another classic Smiths track that features Rourke’s distinctive bass work. The song’s driving, danceable beat is powered by Rourke’s propulsive bassline, which gives the song its irresistible energy. The song’s lyrics, which satirize the media’s coverage of current events, are another hallmark of The Smiths’ unique style, and Rourke’s bass adds an extra layer of depth to the song’s political commentary.

“The Boy with the Thorn in His Side”

“The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” is a standout track from The Smiths’ acclaimed album “The Queen Is Dead.” Rourke’s bassline is an essential part of the song’s melancholy, wistful sound, providing a counterpoint to Johnny Marr’s chiming guitar. Morrissey’s lyrics, which tell the story of a troubled young man, are some of his most poignant and affecting, and Rourke’s bass adds an extra layer of emotion to the song’s heartfelt message.

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”

Finally, no discussion of The Smiths’ greatest songs would be complete without mentioning “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.” Rourke’s bass is a crucial part of the song’s lush, orchestral sound, anchoring the song’s soaring melodies and Morrissey’s heartfelt lyrics. The song has become a classic of alternative rock, and Rourke’s bass work is a key part of its timeless appeal.

Andy Rourke’s passing is a sad loss for fans of The Smiths and of alternative rock in general. But his contributions to the band’s music will always be remembered, and his distinctive basslines will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

