“Most Wanted Nashville Fugitive”: Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives list updated with inclusion of new suspect

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has added a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to alleged assaults to their list of “Most Wanted” fugitives this week. The list is updated every Wednesday on the MNPD Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page, with 10 suspects police are trying to track down. Of those featured on this week’s list, half are wanted on either murder or homicide charges.

Jamion Wynn, 28, tops this week’s “Most Wanted” list. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder dating back to February 2022, as well as a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wynn has appeared at the top of the list several times over the past three months, and police said his last location is unknown.

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since he was first featured as the “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on March 8. Smith is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a soon-to-open 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues. Smith is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 25, is wanted for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and a weapon violation. He has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year, and was last seen in North Nashville.

Adrian Abernathy, 29, is believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen car in a November 2022 crash on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North. The crash reportedly killed Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch. Abernathy has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and making a false report.

William Tribue, 41, is wanted by the MNPD for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and domestic assault with bodily injury. He was one of three people inside a 2016 Dodge Charger during a deadly single-car crash in June 2021. Tribue’s last location is unknown.

Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, two counts of rape of a child, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on December 21, 2022, and was last seen in East Nashville.

Montavious J. Bass, 22, is wanted for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, failure to appear, felony probation violation, and two weapon charges. He was last seen in West Nashville.

Thomas Beach, 37, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents. The charges against Beach include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, harassment, and vandalism $1,000 or less. His last location is unknown.

Daniel Potts, 44, is wanted on six outstanding warrants, mainly related to alleged assaults. The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, assault with bodily injury, violation of a court order, and failure to appear. Police said his last location is unknown.

Aury Newsom, 23, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated child endangerment, reckless endangerment, eight counts of burglary, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

Police have been searching for some people featured on the list for more than a year. However, the public exposure from the list has aided police in many arrests. There were 10 “Most Wanted” suspects taken into custody just within the month of May, including two homicide suspects who police said had been on the run for more than a year. In total, at least 42 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October last year.

