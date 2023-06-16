Mother and boyfriend arrested after confessing to storing dead 4-year-old’s body in bags in Memphis house

Sequoia Samuels – Mother confesses to storing dead body in garbage bags with boyfriend’s help : Mother confesses to police that missing child Sequoia Samuels was dead for weeks, stored in bags by her boyfriend

The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing in Memphis allegedly admitted to the police that the child had been dead for weeks and that she and her boyfriend had stored the body in garbage bags in their house. According to a police statement, human remains were found nearby, and the search for Sequoia Samuels was called off. Brittany Jackson, the child’s mother, is charged with aggravated child abuse-neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report. Her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, is charged with false offense report. Jackson initially told the police that Sequoia was missing from their home, but later changed her statement and confessed that Hobson had physically attacked the child multiple times in the previous weeks, causing her death. Hobson denied his involvement in the child’s death.

Read Full story : Mother tells police missing girl was dead for weeks, body stored in bags /

News Source : David Royer,Jordan James

Missing girl Body stored in bags Police investigation Homicide case Family tragedy