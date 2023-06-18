Mother and boyfriend charged in death of Sequoia Samuels, 4-year-old victim found in garbage container in Memphis, TN

Sequoia Samuels : Mother and Boyfriend Arrested in Connection to Death of Sequoia Samuels, 4-year-old Victim Found in Garbage Container

A balloon release was held in honor of Sequoia Samuels, the 4-year-old who was reported missing and later found dead inside a garbage container. As her family members grieve, the community came out to show support. Investigators have charged her mother with child neglect and abuse of a corpse, and her boyfriend with a false offense report. The father of the boyfriend stated that he doesn’t believe his son would hurt a child, while community activist Frank Gotti called for love and prayers for the family. The people charged remain in custody and may face additional charges.

News Source : Jordan James

