“Mother and child stabbed to death in Edmonton, suspect identified as Muorater Arkangelo Mashar”

“Carolann Robillard” : Mother and child stabbed to death outside Edmonton school, suspect identified as Muorater Arkangelo Mashar

A mother and her child who were tragically killed in a random stabbing outside an Edmonton school on May 5 were given an emotional farewell at a funeral held at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples. Carolann Robillard, 35, and 11-year-old Sara Miller, who had recently started using the name Jayden, were remembered by attendees who wore T-shirts with their photo. The caskets were carried inside the church as Cree drums and singing filled the air, and attendees were reminded of Robillard’s love for the color purple. The attack, which killed Robillard and Miller, was allegedly carried out by a 33-year-old man who was shot and killed by police shortly after the incident. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The surviving children of Robillard are being raised by her sister and mother.

News Source : CBC

