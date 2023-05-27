Mother and daughter killed while trying to help shooting victim in New Mexico

“Gwendolyn Dean Schofield shooting” : Mother and daughter killed while helping random shooting victim in Farmington

Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, a woman who was just one month away from her 98th birthday, died in an act of kindness. She and her daughter, Melodie Ivie, were shot and killed while trying to help a woman who was shot at random in Farmington, New Mexico. Shirley Voita, the woman they stopped to help, was also killed. Schofield grew up during the Great Depression and became a teacher during World War II. She was self-reliant and enjoyed gardening and growing her own food. Ivie followed in her mother’s footsteps as an educator and ran the Ivie League preschool for many years. The two women were laid to rest this week during two days of memorial services. The community is still grieving from the impacts of a rampage by an 18-year-old that left six others wounded, including two police officers.

News Source : RIO YAMAT and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press

