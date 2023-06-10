Mother and son die due to electrocution in Balasore, Odisha

Tilottama Das electrocution victim Khaira Balasore : Mother and son die of electrocution in Balasore, Odisha

A source reported that a woman and her son died from electrocution in Nahula village, located in the Khaira block of Balasore district in Odisha. The deceased were identified as Tilottama Das and her son Ramachandra Das. The source stated that a broken service wire was hanging near their house, causing Tilottama to be electrocuted when she touched an iron rod that was charged by the broken wire. When Ramachandra rushed to help her, he too was electrocuted. Tilottama’s daughter alerted the locals, who took the mother and son to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khaira for treatment, but they were pronounced dead by the doctor at the CHC. The police arrived at the hospital and sent the bodies to Soro CHC for autopsy reports. It’s worth noting that the neighbourhood had been without power for two days due to a nor’wester, but the electricity was restored the night before the incident.

News Source : Post News Network

