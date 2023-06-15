Mother and son duo arrested for allegedly killing man

“Evaline Cheruiyot and Zephania Bett murder case” : Mother and son arrested for killing man in Chepanyiny area of Chepalungu sub-county of Bomet

A mother and son have been arrested by police in Bomet County for allegedly conspiring to murder the woman’s husband in the Chepanyiny area of Chepalungu sub-county. The 63-year-old man’s body was found in a private dam in the village, where he was believed to have been dumped after being killed elsewhere. The suspects, Evaline Cheruiyot and her 24-year-old son Zephania Bett, were rescued by police after members of the public attempted to lynch them. The son admitted to his father’s murder after being questioned by concerned neighbors. The police are investigating the case, and DCI officers are considering all options, including requesting permission for an exhumation to determine the cause of death. The deceased, Joseph Cheruiyot, was hurriedly buried a week ago without the knowledge of the police. The police are not revealing the station where the suspects are being held for security reasons and are cautious about claiming they are behind the murder until the investigation is completed.

