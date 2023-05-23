Mother and son shot by teenage suspect in Coachella

16-year-old suspect in Coachella shooting : Teenage suspect shoots mother and son in Coachella after robbing her other son

Officials reported on Tuesday that a teenage boy robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint and then shot the victim’s mother and younger brother in Coachella. The incident occurred on Douma Street near Bagdouma Park. The 16-year-old robber and another juvenile were sitting in a car when the victim’s family approached them to take pictures to give to law enforcement. The situation escalated, and the robber began shooting at the family’s car, hitting the mother and her 14-year-old son. Family members drove the injured victims to a hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening. The authorities arrested the suspect in the Villa Montego neighborhood of Indio and found a loaded firearm at his home. The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. The passenger in the car has not been identified or located.

News Source : , The Desert Sun

