Mother and two children die in murder-suicide in Fremont, Evelin Lemus Garcia among victims

Evelin Lemus Garcia – focus keyword : Mother and two children killed in Fremont murder-suicide identified as Evelin Lemus Garcia, Estefany Florian Lemus, and Emiliano Florian Lemis

A mother and two children who died in a murder-suicide in Fremont earlier this month have been identified by authorities, who have also released additional information about the incident. The victims were Evelin Lemus Garcia, aged 28, and her two children, 4-year-old Estefany Florian Lemus and 1-year-old Emiliano Florian Lemis. The father/husband of the victims allowed the release of the names in hopes of promoting mental health awareness and services. Officers and firefighters responded to the scene on June 5 and discovered the deceased in their apartment. A preliminary investigation led detectives to believe it was a murder-suicide. The police department expressed condolences for those affected by the tragedy and stated that they were close to concluding their investigation. A knife was found at the scene and will undergo forensic testing to determine if it was the murder weapon. Resources for individuals in crisis, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line, were provided in the article.

Read Full story : Police identify mother, children killed in murder-suicide in Fremont /

News Source : KPIXTV

Police investigation Murder-suicide case Fremont tragedy Domestic violence Criminal investigation