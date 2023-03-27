Mother Angelica dies at 92.

Today, on March 27, 2016, we mourn the loss of our beloved Mother Angelica of the Annunciation. She was a Poor Clare nun and the founder of EWTN- the largest Catholic media company globally. She was 92 years old at the time of her passing.

Mother Angelica’s life story is one of perseverance, faith, and fortitude. Born Rita Antoinette Rizzo in Canton, Ohio in 1923, she grew up in poverty, with a troubled family life. Despite these challenges, she was drawn to the Catholic faith from a young age and entered the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in Cleveland in 1944. It was during her time in the monastery that she discovered her gift for television production, inspired by a visit from a bishop who encouraged her to use media to spread the Gospel.

In 1981, Mother Angelica launched EWTN from a garage in Birmingham, Alabama, with just $200 in her pocket and a heart full of faith. Despite initial skepticism and resistance from some members of the Church hierarchy, EWTN slowly but surely gained a loyal following, and today, it reaches over 300 million households in 145 countries. The network’s programming includes news, religious shows, documentaries, and more, all aimed at helping Catholics deepen their faith and better understand Church teachings.

Mother Angelica’s fearless leadership and unapologetic commitment to the Gospel have left an indelible mark on the Catholic Church and the media landscape. She passed away at the age of 92 on March 27th, 2016, but her legacy lives on through the continued growth and impact of EWTN. As we remember her today, let us give thanks for her life and witness, and commit ourselves anew to the call to evangelize the world with the message of Christ.

Source : @EWTNVatican



On a day like today, March 27, 2016, our dear Mother Angelica of the Annunciation, a Poor Clare nun and founder of EWTN, which has become the largest Catholic media conglomerate in the world, passed away at the age of 92. https://t.co/XC4sFfDn3w — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) March 27, 2023