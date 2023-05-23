Mother Arrested after 1-Year-Old Ava Chambers Dies from Exposure to Possible Narcotics

Ava Chambers – focus keyword including suspect name : Mother of 1-Year-Old Ava Chambers Arrested Following Possible Narcotics Exposure

The police do not have immediate plans to arrest the mother of a 1-year-old who died after possible exposure to an illegal substance, according to authorities. Ava Chambers, 30, was charged with injury to a child on May 14 after emergency services were called to Exceptional Emergency Center in Port Arthur, where the girl was found holding a small, clear bag and with a white substance around her nose. The child went into cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, but died on May 18. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed and police are awaiting toxicology results.

