Mother arrested after remains of missing 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels found in Memphis apartment

Sequoia Samuels : Mother arrested after missing 4-year-old girl’s remains found in Memphis apartment

Late Thursday night, officers found the remains of missing four-year-old Sequoia Samuels near the Memphis apartment where she lived with her family. According to Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis, the girl’s body was believed to have been found. Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation called off the search on Friday. The girl’s mother, Britteny Jackson, had initially reported Sequoia missing, but her story reportedly changed when she was arrested. In court records obtained by WREG, Jackson allegedly admitted that her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, had attacked the girl several times over the past few weeks. When the girl was last attacked, Hobson reportedly left her unconscious and could not revive her, and Jackson did not try to help. Hobson then allegedly put the girl’s body into garbage bags and stored them in the apartment until they were dumped into a garbage container. Jackson has been charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report. Hobson has been charged with filing a false police report. The Department of Children’s Services has confirmed that they had prior contact with the family and had opened an investigation. The manner and cause of Sequoia’s death have not been released.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Missing girl Seattle Tragic death of young girl Seattle news update: missing girl found dead KIRO 7 news report on missing girl’s death Investigation into missing girl’s death in Seattle