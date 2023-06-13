Mother charged with deaths of two young children in apartment fire

Ashley Rhiles : Mother charged with deaths of two children in Ohio apartment fire

Newly filed court records reveal that Ashley Rhiles, the West Chester mother charged with the deaths of her two young children in an apartment fire last year, was approximately 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart when the flames broke out. This is the first time Butler County prosecutors have disclosed Rhiles’ whereabouts and the distance from the apartment. According to prosecutors, Rhiles was out shopping and no adult was home with the children – 8 months old, 2, 4, and 6 years old – when the fire started. West Chester firefighters rescued all four children, who suffered severe smoke inhalation. Two children, a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother, died three days after the fire, while the other two children suffered serious medical consequences. Rhiles was indicted in March on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangerment and has remained in custody with a bond of $750,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

