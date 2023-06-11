Mother Christiana Angel Walker found dead, son missing in Kentucky

Christiana Angel-Walker, victim name : Victim Christiana Angel Walker found dead, family searches for missing son in Kentucky case

The family of Christiana Angel Walker is grieving her death and seeking answers about what led to it. Her loved ones gathered on Saturday to demand justice and bring attention to her case. They are also concerned about the whereabouts of her 7-year-old son, who is missing. The family suspects he may be with Angel’s partner, but they have not had any contact with him. The child’s biological father is also in disbelief and does not know where his son is. Christiana was found dead at a home on Chatman Lane in Taylorsville after a fire on Memorial Day. Her autopsy results have not been released yet due to an ongoing criminal investigation, but the family suspects foul play and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Kentucky State Police are investigating the case and will release more information as it becomes available.

Read Full story : Family mourning loss of woman found dead in Spencer County /

News Source : WLKY

Woman found dead in Spencer County Spencer County mourning loss of woman Tragic death of woman in Spencer County Family grieves loss of woman in Spencer County Spencer County community mourns loss of woman