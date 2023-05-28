Mother creates memorial garden for son shot dead in Chicago Heights

Nicolaus Cooper, victim of Chicago Heights shooting : Mother of Chicago Heights shooting victim creates memorial garden in his honor

In Chicago Heights, Nicole D’Vignon carefully brushes her hands against a garden filled with bright red, purple, and gold flowers. This garden is where her son, Nicolaus Cooper, was tragically shot dead earlier this year. Most of the flowers are artificial and serve as a representation of eternal paradise, according to D’Vignon. She created the garden to honor her son’s memory and hopes it will help raise awareness about his murder and potentially even lead to solving the case. Despite the devastating loss, D’Vignon is determined to keep her son’s memory alive and seeks justice for his death. Cooper was found fatally shot in March, less than two miles from his home. His death has left a lasting impact on his family and friends, who remember him as a free-spirited young man with a talent for rapping.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

