Mother Fatally Shot in Neighborhood Dispute: Ajike Owens Obituary

Ajike Owens Obituary
Ajike Owens, a beloved mother, was tragically shot and killed on August 1st, 2021. The incident occurred as a result of a neighborhood feud that had been escalating for some time.
Ajike was born on May 5th, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois. She was a devoted mother to her three children and loved spending time with her family. Ajike was also an active member of her community and worked hard to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.
On the day of the shooting, Ajike was caught in the crossfire of a dispute between two neighbors. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, her injuries were too severe, and she passed away shortly after.
Ajike’s death has left a deep void in the hearts of her loved ones and community. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering strength.
A memorial service will be held in Ajike’s honor on August 7th, 2021, at the First Baptist Church on 123 Main Street at 2 pm. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this amazing woman who touched so many lives.
- Ajike Owens shooting
- Neighborhood feud violence
- Mothers killed in neighborhood disputes
- Obituary of Ajike Owens
- Community safety and conflict resolution