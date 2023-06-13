Mother guilty of manslaughter of Alfie Steele, son she abused with partner

Alfie Steele – focus keyword including victim name. : Mother convicted of manslaughter and partner convicted of murder of Alfie Steele

Carla Scott and Dirk Howell were found guilty for the abuse and death of Alfie Steele in Droitwich, Worcestershire. Scott was convicted of manslaughter while Howell was found guilty of murder. The couple subjected Alfie to repeated assaults and beatings, including being put in a cold bath, as part of a cruel correction regime. The six-week trial revealed that the couple had tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after Alfie was either drowned, asphyxiated, or went into cardiac arrest. Both defendants denied the charges against them but were remanded into custody to be sentenced on Thursday.

News Source : PA News Agency

Alfie Steele death Mother and partner guilty Child abuse case Criminal charges Criminal negligence