Mother jailed for 27 years over Alfie Steele’s manslaughter and child cruelty, partner gets 32 years for murder

Alfie Steele, victim : Mother jailed for 27 years over Alfie Steele’s manslaughter

A mother and her partner have received lengthy prison sentences for the death of nine-year-old Alfie Steele. Carla Scott, aged 35, was found guilty of manslaughter and child cruelty, and has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Her partner, Dirk Howell, aged 41, has been convicted of murder and ordered to serve at least 32 years in prison. Alfie was repeatedly beaten and held down in a cold bath, resulting in his death on 18 February 2021. He had sustained 50 injuries all over his body, including those caused by a leather belt. The couple had tried to cover up the crime by lying about the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s death. Mr Justice Wall, who sentenced the pair at Coventry crown court, described Alfie’s death as “violent and brutal”.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Alfie Steele Mother and partner jailed Killing of nine-year-old UK news Crime and punishment