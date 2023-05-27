Mother jumps into canal with daughters, one feared drowned

“Neelon canal incident: Search for missing six-year-old girl continues” : Woman jumps into Neelon canal with daughters; one feared drowned
On Friday, a mother with her two daughters aged two and six, plunged into the Neelon canal in Samrala. Despite the mother and the two-year-old girl being rescued by passers-by who jumped into the canal, the six-year-old daughter’s fate remains unknown and she is feared to have drowned.
News Source : The Tribune India
