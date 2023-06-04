Mother Neha strangled to death in front of children in Delhi

Neha (victim) : Mother of two Neha strangled to death in Delhi

In Delhi’s Narela area, a mother of two children was strangled to death in front of her kids. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and the victim has been identified as Neha, aged 34. Narela police have registered a murder case against unknown persons. Neha’s husband Pawan, who works in a tobacco company in Safiabad, had left for work at 8 am and returned home at 6 pm to find the door half-open and his wife lying on the ground with injury marks on her neck. The police are investigating the case for the possibility of robbery and mutual enmity, and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. The victim had moved to Delhi with her family a month ago for better education for her children.

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

Delhi murder case Family tragedy in Delhi Home invasion in Delhi Violence against women in Delhi Criminal investigation in Delhi