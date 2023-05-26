Mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis sentenced to 30 months in prison for child endangering

Aaliyah Artis : Xenia mother sentenced to prison for child endangering in death of Aaliyah Artis

Mary Artis, the mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis, who was found dead in her Xenia home in June 2021, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Artis pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment in November. A coroner’s report revealed that Aaliyah died of a lung injury, with weight loss, malnutrition, and poor living conditions as contributing factors. Xenia Community Schools employees had raised concerns about Aaliyah’s welfare multiple times to the police and filed reports with Greene County Children Services. Despite a police welfare check in January 2021, Artis assured officers that Aaliyah was fine, and they left without seeing her. In April 2022, a grand jury indicted Artis on three counts of endangering children, and after mental health evaluations, she was found competent for trial in September. After entering her guilty plea, a third count of child endangering was dropped.

News Source : WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

News Source : WHIO Staff

