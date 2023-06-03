Mother of abandoned newborn in Sydney identified as 35-year-old woman

“Sydney abandoned newborn victim” : 35-year-old woman identified as mother of abandoned newborn in Sydney

A woman, aged 35, has been identified as the mother of a newborn baby girl who was abandoned outside a house in Sydney. The infant, who was discovered last month with her umbilical cord still attached, was confirmed to be the woman’s child following DNA tests. The family who found the baby had recently moved to the area and were not aware of the mother’s presence. The woman, who is reportedly on a working visa in Australia, has not been further identified by police. The baby girl is said to be in good health and is now in the care of the Department of Communities and Justice. Police have expressed concern for the mother’s welfare and urged her to come forward for help.

Read Full story : Woman identified as mother of abandoned newborn baby had reportedly only recently arrived in Australia | New South Wales /

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Abandoned newborn Motherhood in Australia New South Wales parenting Immigration and motherhood Child welfare in Australia