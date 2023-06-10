Mother of deceased Migos rapper Takeoff files suit against Houston billiard hall after shooting death

Takeoff : Mother of deceased Migos rapper Takeoff files lawsuit against Houston billiard hall over son’s shooting death

The mother of Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff, has filed a lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. The suit alleges that the venue did not provide adequate protection to her son and other guests on the night of the shooting that led to his death in November 2022. The lawsuit seeks various damages against the venue, claiming that it neglected security needs for its high-profile guests. The court documents also state that the defendants failed to implement screening mechanisms, security measures, and enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees. The lawsuit further alleges that the venue did not recognize the potential for danger presented by the presence of high-profile figures. The lawsuit seeks compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law.

