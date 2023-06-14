Mother of girl slain in Westbury shooting concerned for her safety today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The loss of her child in a shooting has left a Westbury mother in agony. Jaan Fourie, aged 11, was shot near her home on Saturday while attending a party with friends. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, which is demanding an end to the violence. Residents held a candlelit vigil to commemorate the young victim and call for justice. Some locals have accused the police of failing in their duty to protect them. Fourie’s funeral took place on Sunday, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Her mother, who is concerned for her own safety, recounted her daughter’s final moments.

