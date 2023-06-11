Mother of Jacky Oh breaks down in tears during funeral and memorial service.

Jacky Oh’s Funeral and Memorial: Mother Overwhelmed with Grief

The funeral and memorial service for Jacky Oh, who tragically passed away last week in a car accident, were held on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and loved ones who came to pay their respects and say goodbye.

The service began with a eulogy from Jacky’s best friend, who shared fond memories of their time together. A slideshow of photos from Jacky’s life played in the background, showing her smiling and laughing with friends and family.

As the ceremony continued, Jacky’s mother broke down in tears, unable to contain her overwhelming grief. She was comforted by family members and friends who stood by her side, offering their love and support.

The memorial service that followed was a celebration of Jacky’s life and the impact she had on those around her. Friends and family shared stories and memories of Jacky, highlighting her kindness, humor, and zest for life.

As the day came to a close, those in attendance were left with a sense of sadness and loss, but also a deep appreciation for the time they had with Jacky. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

