Mother of Revolution shooting victim sets herself on fire

Posted on June 10, 2023

On Heroes’ Day (May 25), a mother who lost her 12-year-old son in the Revolution set herself on fire in Poiana Braşov. Tragically, she did not survive. Although the Braşov County Police announced the incident on Friday, they did not provide any details about the reason for the woman’s suicide, despite her history of grief.

News Source : Martinez

