Joshua Elmes – Teenager Killed in Victorian Crash : Mother of Teen Killed in Victorian Crash Describes Final Phone Call as Dramatic Video Emerges

A mother who lost her teenage son in a fatal car crash in Victoria has spoken about her final phone call with him, as footage reportedly taken inside the car in the moments leading up to the incident was released. The crash, which occurred in Bochara on Saturday, claimed the lives of three teenagers and a 31-year-old woman. One of the teenagers who died was the 15-year-old son of Lee-Ann Elmes, who said the family had spent Friday together before an argument led to him leaving the house. Elmes also took to social media to raise funds for the families’ funeral expenses. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

News Source : Lucy Mae Beers,Molly Magennis

