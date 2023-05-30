Mother-of-two Monique Lezsak killed in alleged domestic violence incident in Melbourne’s Endeavour Hills

Monique Lezsak : Mother-of-two Monique Lezsak killed in alleged domestic violence incident in Melbourne’s south-east

The individual who was killed in Melbourne’s southern region on Tuesday has been identified as Monique Lezsak, a mother of two. Victoria Police stated that an altercation occurred between Lezsak and a man in Endeavour Hills around 7:30 am. Lezsak was pronounced dead at the Kassan Gardens residence shortly after. The man was taken to the Alfred Hospital accompanied by the police with serious upper body injuries, and a child was transferred to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition. It is presumed that Lezsak and the man were familiar with each other. Detectives from the homicide squad are not searching for anyone else linked to the alleged stabbing. Sherele Moody, a femicide researcher and journalist, reported that 23 women have been killed this year. Tatiana Dokhotaru, a 34-year-old woman from Sydney, was discovered dead in her home with severe head injuries just yesterday. Her ex has been detained on charges of assault, stalking, and property damage. How many more women must die in violent circumstances before our leaders take action?

