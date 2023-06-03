“Naomi Richings, victim of fatal house fire in Orange” : Mother-of-two Naomi Richings identified as victim in horrific house fire in Orange, NSW.

Naomi Richings, a mother of two, has been identified as the victim of a devastating fire that destroyed her family home in Pimpala Place, Orange, in the NSW Central Tablelands. Emergency services responded to the blaze around 5.45am on Saturday but were unable to revive Ms Richings, who was found unresponsive in the front room of the house. Her husband James suffered burns while attempting to rescue his wife and children, aged nine and 10. Firefighters managed to rescue the children, who were taken to Orange Base Hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigators have established a crime scene around the property. Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Dane Philippe used the incident to remind households to ensure their smoke alarms are in working order and to have a home escape plan in case of emergencies.

News Source : PerthNow

