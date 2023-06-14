Mother sentenced to 4 years in prison for neglect after her 3-month-old child dies of COVID-19 complications in Indianapolis

Madelissa Flores, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury : Mother sentenced to prison after infant dies of COVID-19 complications in Indianapolis

An Indianapolis mother, Madelissa Flores, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after her 3-month-old child, who she left in the care of the infant’s 9-year-old brother, died of COVID-19 complications. Flores pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and has already accrued 480 days of jail credit since her arrest on February 15, 2022. The charges against Flores stemmed from the death of her 3-month-old child, who died from complications with COVID-19 after being taken to Riley Children’s Hospital. According to investigators, Flores left the infant in the care of her 9-year-old son at her residence while she left. When police obtained a search warrant and went inside Flores’ home, they found the residence to be filthy and in disarray. Flores leaving the infant unattended and the dirty conditions of her home contributed to the 3-month-old’s death. Additionally, police said Flores knew the infant had been sick for days but that she wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors. Other charges originally filed against Flores, including dependent neglect resulting in death and endangering a dependent, were dismissed on Tuesday as a part of her plea deal.

News Source : Joe Schroeder

