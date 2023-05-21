Moti Nagar accident victim : Speeding BMW driven by woman kills man in west Delhi, accused released on bail

Man crushed to death by speeding BMW allegedly driven by woman in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area

A man was killed in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area early on Sunday morning, allegedly by a woman driving a speeding BMW car, according to police. The accused was arrested and released on bail the same day. The incident occurred near Fun Cinema crossing at 4 a.m., and the victim was identified as a resident of Basaidarapur village. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival. Following the incident, several people gathered at the scene and protested against the police and the accused. The police have registered an FIR and are conducting further investigations.

Read Full story : BMW Crushes Man To Death In Delhi’s Moti Nagar; Accused Woman Gets Bail Hours After Accident /

News Source : Anushka Vats

1. BMW accident Delhi

2. Moti Nagar car crash

3. Woman granted bail in BMW accident

4. Delhi road safety

5. Fatal car accident in Delhi