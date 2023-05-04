“Motocross tragedy” Today : Remembering the Vibrant and Funny Child Who Passed Away at Motocross Event, as Family Pays Tribute

Remembering Jack Willson: A Tribute to a Passionate and Vibrant Boy

The tragic death of 10-year-old Jack Willson at Taupō Motorcycle Club last Sunday has left the motocross community in mourning. The young boy, who dreamed of becoming a pro motorcross rider, died during the first round of the winter series held at the club. As his family prepares for his funeral, they remember Jack as a funny, vibrant, and fearless boy who lived life to the fullest.

According to a spokesperson for the family, Roisin McDonald, Jack was a passionate and fun-loving boy who tried to be the best at everything he could. His dream was to be a pro at motocross and for the world to know his name. Jack had quotes that he loved and lived by, including ‘ride like you’re being chased by the devil himself’ and ‘never give up on your dreams’.

Jack was not just a talented motocross rider, he was also into anything and everything that involved him being outside, including jumping on the tramp, playing rugby, cricket, and mountain biking. Nonetheless, his absolute passion was his beloved Yamaha YZ65. McDonald described Jack as having “the face of an angel but at the same time, could flick you the bird”.

Jack was the youngest of three children and was considered the cheeky little brother who was always the one to entertain with his quick-witted responses and quirky personality. His sister, Rosie, doted on Jack from the moment he was born, while his big brother Tommy was an inspiration for many of Jack’s adventures, be it with sport or school.

Jack’s parents, Tonia and John, were the most supportive, loving, and encouraging parents that anyone could get. Jack was wrapped in love and encouraged to chase his dreams and passions. John, a professional firefighter, said the first responders on Sunday were amazing, and the New Zealand and International motocross community has been so supportive.

Jack’s funeral is a celebration of his life, and his parents have requested all adults attending to wear bright and vibrant colours to match his personality. His motocross mates have also been invited to come dressed in their bike, school, or sports attire. Friends in the motocross community have been invited to have their bikes’ number plate stickers placed on Jack’s coffin.

The loss of Jack has impacted the motorcycling communities all over the country. According to the Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) General Manager, Mike Kerrisk, any incident in their sport, let alone one as tragic as this, will always impact their communities on so many levels. MNZ has made contact with many people who were either directly or indirectly involved on the day, just to talk with them and offer on-going support. Kerrisk said the outpouring of emotion, condolences, and words of support for the family through social-media platforms from the Motorcycling Community has been incredible.

Jack will be missed by everyone who knew him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and forever within the club. The Taupō Motorcycle Club Vice President, Jay Davison, said on behalf of the club, “you will never be forgotten #125.”

News Source : Jane Nixon

Source Link :Family remembers ‘vibrant, funny’ child who died at motocross event/