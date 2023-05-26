“MotoGP podium riders”: Which MotoGP riders on the current grid have the highest number of World Championship podiums?

Valentino Rossi Dominates the MotoGP Scene with 235 Podiums

Valentino Rossi is one of the most successful MotoGP riders of all time. With 235 podiums in all classes, he is miles ahead of his closest competitor, Giacomo Agostini, who has 159 podiums. Rossi has won nine world championships, seven of which were won in the premier class. His dominance of the sport is undeniable, and he remains a fan-favorite even as he approaches the end of his career.

Current MotoGP Riders with Most Podiums

While Rossi may be the king of the podium, there are several current MotoGP riders who are making their mark. Marc Marquez leads the table of riders currently in the premier class with the most podiums in all classes. The Spaniard has 139 podiums, the same as Angel Nieto. Next up are Maverick Viñales on 72 podiums, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, both on 58, and Pol Espargaro on 52. In sixth place is defending champion Francesco Bagnaia on 45, followed by three other rivals: Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, and Alex Marquez, all on 41, with Enea Bastianini completing the top ten with 40 podiums.

Riders Who Could Reach 50 Podiums This Year

Indeed, there are riders in MotoGP who could reach 50 podiums this year: Bagnaia (45), Miguel Oliveira (41), Binder (41), Alex Marquez (41), Enea Bastianini (40), Jorge Martin (37), Joan Mir (33), Jack Miller (33), and Fabio Quartararo (33).

Top Ten Riders with the Most Podiums in All Classes

Here’s a look at the top ten riders with the most podiums in all classes:

Valentino Rossi, 235 Giacomo Agostini, 159 Dani Pedrosa, 153 Jorge Lorenzo, 152 Angel Nieto, 139 Marc Marquez, 139 Phil Read, 121 Mike Hailwood, 112 Max Biaggi, 111 Andrea Dovizioso, 103

Valentino Rossi may be the king of the podium, but there are several current MotoGP riders who are making their mark. With riders like Marc Marquez, Maverick Viñales, and Johann Zarco, the future of the sport looks bright. It will be interesting to see if any of these riders can come close to matching Rossi’s incredible record of 235 podiums.

MotoGP riders with most World Championship podiums Top podium finishers in MotoGP history World Championship podium holders in MotoGP Most successful riders in MotoGP podium finishes MotoGP legends with the most podium finishes

News Source : MotorcycleSp

Source Link :Who are the riders on the current MotoGP grid with the most World Championship podiums?/