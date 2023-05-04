“Motorbike theft” Today : Fatality and Motorbike Theft Occur at Accident Site in Southern Columbus

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in south Columbus

A 32-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in south Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The incident occurred at the intersection of South 6th Street and Dering Avenue on April 28, just after 4 p.m.

Details of the Crash

The police report states that the man was driving a mini motorbike southbound on South 6th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. This caused a collision with a Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on Dering Avenue. The impact of the crash caused the man to be ejected from his bike.

Fatal Outcome

The man was rushed to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Driver of the Kia Provides Aid

After the collision, the driver of the Kia turned around and provided aid to the man before medics arrived. During that time, the driver of the Kia told police that three teenagers arrived at the scene, picked up the bike and left.

Bike Missing

Officers at the scene tried to locate the bike, but it was never recovered. It is unclear if the teenagers who picked up the bike were involved in the accident or if they stole the bike as it was left behind after the crash.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the crash is still under investigation as police try to determine why the man failed to stop at the stop sign. They will also try to find out if any other factors contributed to the accident.

Conclusion

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of obeying traffic laws and being cautious while driving. It is essential to be aware of your surroundings and to always follow the rules of the road to avoid accidents and protect yourself and others.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :Man dead, motorbike stolen at scene of crash in south Columbus/