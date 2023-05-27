Motorcycle Accident at Rocky Point Claims the Life of 19-Year-Old Timothy Ross

Timothy Ross, 19, died after Rocky Point motorcycle accident

Introduction

On Sunday, August 15th, 2021, Timothy Ross, 19 years old, tragically passed away after a motorcycle accident in Rocky Point, New York. The accident occurred on Rocky Point-Yaphank Road, near the intersection of Franklin Street.

The Accident

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Timothy Ross was riding his motorcycle westbound on Rocky Point-Yaphank Road when he collided with a car that was traveling eastbound and making a left turn onto Franklin Street. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found Timothy Ross lying on the ground with serious injuries. He was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Tributes and Condolences

Following Timothy Ross’s passing, family, friends, and the community have shared their condolences and tributes. Timothy Ross was described as a kind, caring, and charismatic young man who always had a smile on his face.

Many took to social media to express their sadness and heartbreak over his passing. One friend wrote, “Rest in peace, Timothy. You were one of the kindest souls I have ever met. You will be missed, but never forgotten.”

The Importance of Motorcycle Safety

Timothy Ross’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of motorcycle safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash than occupants of passenger vehicles.

To reduce the risk of accidents, motorcyclists should always wear proper safety gear, including a helmet, gloves, and protective clothing. They should also obey traffic laws and remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

Conclusion

The passing of Timothy Ross is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the community. His memory will live on through the love and support he received during his life and the positive impact he had on those around him.

It is important to remember the importance of motorcycle safety and take the necessary precautions to prevent accidents and protect ourselves and others on the road. Timothy Ross will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

