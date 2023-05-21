“Motorcycle accident Billings” today : One person dead and another critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Billings on Saturday night.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in Billings on Saturday Night Resulting in One Death and One Critical Injury today 2023.

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred at 11:45 pm on Saturday night on 4th Avenue in Billings, resulting in the closure of the road from North 25th Street to North 26th Street. One driver died at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The road closure is expected to last for several hours while investigators work on the crime scene.

News Source : Mary Beth Dickson

