Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Ryan Simpson and Injures His Wife

Ryan Simpson’s Tragic Death

Ryan Simpson, a devoted husband, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident. His wife was also injured in the accident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 15, 2021, when Ryan and his wife were riding their motorcycle on the highway. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Ryan was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.





