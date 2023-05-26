Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of U.S. Navy Member Keith Latshaw in Jacksonville, FL

Keith Latshaw: A Life of Service and Sacrifice

Early Life and Military Service

Keith Latshaw was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1992. He grew up in a military family, with both his father and grandfather serving in the U.S. Navy. Following in their footsteps, Keith enlisted in the Navy in 2010, shortly after graduating high school.

During his time in the Navy, Keith served as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier based in San Diego, California. He was known for his dedication to his duties and his fellow sailors, and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Petty Officer Third Class.

The Motorcycle Accident

On May 27th, 2012, tragedy struck when Keith was involved in a motorcycle accident while off-duty. He was riding his motorcycle on a rural road outside San Diego when he collided with a car and was thrown from his bike. Despite the efforts of paramedics and medical personnel, Keith died from his injuries at the scene.

A Legacy of Service

Keith’s death was a devastating loss to his family, friends, and fellow sailors. He was remembered as a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement. His dedication to his country and his fellow servicemembers was an inspiration to all who knew him.

In the years since his passing, Keith’s memory has continued to live on. His family has established a scholarship in his name at his alma mater, Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville. The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who plans to enlist in the military or pursue a career in public service.

Remembering Keith

For those who knew Keith, his memory will always be cherished. He was a true patriot, a dedicated servicemember, and a beloved friend and family member. His legacy serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve our country, and the impact that even one person can have on the lives of so many others.

Rest in peace, Keith Latshaw. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

