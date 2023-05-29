Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of Tyler Ford, an Officer of the New Jersey Department of Corrections

Tragedy Strikes as Tyler Ford Hamilton, New Jersey Department of Corrections Officer Dies in Motorcycle Accident

The Accident Details

On Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, Tyler Ford Hamilton, a 27-year-old officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident. The accident occurred in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey. According to reports, Hamilton was riding his motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle and was thrown from his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Ford Hamilton’s Life and Career

Tyler Ford Hamilton was born on January 29th, 1994, in Trenton, New Jersey. He grew up in Hamilton Township and attended Steinert High School. After graduating, Hamilton went on to attend Mercer County Community College, where he earned an associate degree in criminal justice.

Hamilton began his career with the New Jersey Department of Corrections in 2017, working at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Bordentown, New Jersey. He was then transferred to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield, New Jersey, where he worked until his untimely death.

The Impact of Hamilton’s Death

Hamilton’s death has had a profound impact on his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the community he served. Hamilton was described as a dedicated and hardworking officer who was well-liked by his colleagues and respected by the inmates he worked with. He was also an active member of his community, volunteering with local youth sports organizations and participating in charity events.

In a statement, New Jersey Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks Sr. said, “The Department of Corrections mourns the loss of Officer Tyler Hamilton, who was a dedicated public servant committed to making a difference in the lives of those under his care and custody. His loss is felt deeply by his colleagues, who will miss his leadership, his humor, and his unwavering commitment to our mission.”

A Final Farewell

Hamilton’s funeral was held on Friday, May 28th, 2021, at Saint Anthony’s Church in Hamilton Township. Hundreds of family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects to the fallen officer. Hamilton was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton Township.

In conclusion, the death of Tyler Ford Hamilton is a tragic loss for his loved ones, colleagues, and the community he served. Hamilton’s dedication to his job, his community, and his family will not be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who will follow in his footsteps.

