motorcycle crash investigation Savannah police today : Investigation underway by Savannah Police after deadly motorcycle accident

Posted on May 28, 2023

Investigation underway by Savannah Police into deadly motorcycle accident today 2023.
The Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Lafitte Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. David Eason, 62-years-old of Savannah, lost control of his motorcycle and spun into another vehicle. Eason was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

News Source : https://www.wtoc.com

