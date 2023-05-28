motorcycle crash investigation Savannah police today : Investigation underway by Savannah Police after deadly motorcycle accident

Investigation underway by Savannah Police into deadly motorcycle accident today 2023.

The Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Lafitte Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. David Eason, 62-years-old of Savannah, lost control of his motorcycle and spun into another vehicle. Eason was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Read Full story : Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash /

News Source : https://www.wtoc.com

Savannah Police Fatal motorcycle crash Investigation Traffic accident Motorcycle safety