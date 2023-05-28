“Motorcycle crash investigation” today : Investigation underway into deadly motorcycle accident by the police

Investigation underway into deadly motorcycle accident by authorities today 2023.

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Warwick Township, Lancaster County. Christopher Coolidge, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene while his female passenger, also from Manheim, was taken to hospital and is in critical care. Reports suggest the motorcycle hit a mailbox and a utility pole before coming to rest on the north/west side of a driveway. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Sydney Durand

