motorcycle crash Today : Local Yakima resident dies in motorcycle accident close to Selah golf course

Local Yakima resident dies in motorcycle accident close to Selah golf course

A Yakima man died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, Daniel D. Copp was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson FLTRX south on State Route 823 at Golf Course Loop Road when he lost control of his bike and hit a concrete barrier. Despite wearing a helmet, Copp was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The State Patrol is urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward. This is a tragic reminder for all motorcyclists to ride safely and always wear protective gear.

News Source : Yakima Herald-Republic

Source Link :Yakima man killed in motorcycle crash near Selah golf course | Local/