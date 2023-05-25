“Motorcycle crash victim identified as Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, Minnesota”

Blake Edwin Olsen – focus keyword : Victim Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash: Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, Minnesota

The person who passed away in a motorcycle accident near White has been identified as Blake Edwin Olsen, a 29-year-old from Pipestone, Minnesota.

Olsen collided with another motorcyclist who was riding in front of him, causing both riders to be thrown into a ditch. The lead rider sustained minor injuries, but Olsen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.