“Motorcycle crash victim identified as Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, Minnesota”

“Motorcycle crash victim identified as Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, Minnesota”

Posted on May 25, 2023

Blake Edwin Olsen – focus keyword : Victim Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash: Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, Minnesota

Graphic of a motorcycle crash

The person who passed away in a motorcycle accident near White has been identified as Blake Edwin Olsen, a 29-year-old from Pipestone, Minnesota.

Olsen collided with another motorcyclist who was riding in front of him, causing both riders to be thrown into a ditch. The lead rider sustained minor injuries, but Olsen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

News Source : Max Remington

  1. Motorcycle accident victim
  2. Fatal motorcycle crash victim
  3. White, S.D. motorcycle accident victim
  4. Motorcycle accident fatality victim
  5. Victim of fatal motorcycle collision near White, S.D.
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply