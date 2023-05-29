“motorcycle gang shooting” today : Motorcycle Gang Shooting in New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured – News Talk 94.1/AM 1600

Motorcycle Gang Shooting in New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured – News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 today 2023.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety has confirmed that gunshots were fired at the 2023 Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally on Saturday around 5 p.m. No further details have been released at this time.

News Source : News Talk 94.1/AM 1600

Motorcycle gang shooting New Mexico shooting Injured in motorcycle shooting News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 SEO optimization