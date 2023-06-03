“Motorcycle Racing Mentorship”: Mentoring Up-and-Coming Motorcycle Racers and a Local Wheelchair Racer Dominating the Track

Mentoring Young Motorcycle Racers and a Local Wheelchair Racer Who is Tearing Up the Track

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is home to the region’s only NASCAR National Series and the Loudon Classic, the oldest Motorcycle race in the country now in its 99th year. One organization that is contributing to the growth and development of the sport is the Penguin Road Racing School, which offers instruction for motorcyclists of all levels. To help grow the sport, they started the Penguin Mentor Program, which has produced several champions on the national level.

The program’s founder, Eric Wood, is a former champion himself, having won the Loudon Classic in 2012. Today, he is focused on passing on his experience to the next generation, mentoring young riders. The program has been successful, and Renee Franco, one of the program’s protégés, is making waves in the sport. She has been riding for almost seven years and has been road racing for three seasons. Renee is not only inspiring young girls to ride, but also working with kids, breathing new life into the program.

Another rider who is making waves in the sport is Jason Fowler. He is a world-class athlete and life coach, and as a youth, he was a motocross champion before being forced to adapt to permanent paralysis from the chest down. Despite this huge challenge, he has gone on to compete in more than 200 races, winning two Ironman Triathlon World Championships. Jason’s passion for racing started when his father bought him a bike when he was just six years old, and he started racing shortly after that.

Jason’s transition back to racing after his accident was fast, in part because of the influence of former motocross rider David Bailey, whom he saw finish the Boston Marathon on television. Jason thought to himself, “Wow, I gotta do that someday.” Two years later, he completed the Boston Marathon before setting his sights on a higher goal, the Ironman World Championship.

Jason’s training regimen was intense, combining physical training, mental focus, and nutrition. “I’ve just got to do it,” he says. “It’s painful as it is.” Jason lives in South Boston and admits that getting in his training can be a challenge. His fastest speed in a hand cycle is 45 miles per hour, and in his racing wheelchair, it’s about 35 miles per hour. All the hard work paid off, and Jason won the Ironman World Championship, beating the man who had inspired him, David Bailey.

It’s clear that both the Penguin Mentor Program and Jason Fowler are making significant contributions to the sport of motorcycle racing. They are inspiring young riders to pursue their passion and to overcome obstacles, showing that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

News Source : WCVB

Source Link :Mentoring young motorcycle racers, and a local wheelchair racer who is tearing up the track/