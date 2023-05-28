“motorcycle rally shooting” today : Gunfire at Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

Posted on May 28, 2023

Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured in Shooting Incident today 2023.
Three people have been killed and nine injured in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, thought to be gang-related. The incident occurred during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, which was attended by 28,000 bikers.

News Source : IANS

