motorcycle rally shooting today : Shooting at New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured in Shooting Incident today 2023.

Three people were killed and nine injured in a gang-related shooting at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico. The shooting took place on Saturday and all those involved are in custody. The event was attended by 28,000 bikers from various backgrounds.

News Source : Rakesh Behal

