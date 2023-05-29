“motorcycle rally shooting” today : Three Dead and Five Injured in Shooting at a US Motorcycle Rally

Three Dead and Five Injured in Shooting at American Motorcycle Rally today 2023.

Three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident that occurred during the annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico. The shooting was a result of a confrontation between two motorcycle gangs.

