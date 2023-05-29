“motorcycle rally shooting” today : Three Killed and Five Injured in Shooting at American Motorcycle Rally

Three Killed and Five Injured in Shooting at Motorcycle Rally in the US today 2023.

Three people have died and five others were left injured after a shooting broke out between two motorcycle gangs at the annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico, US. The incident occurred after a confrontation between the two groups.

News Source : skynews

